Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 47.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TIF. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 144.4% in the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 2,021,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 550.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 956,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,854,000 after buying an additional 809,451 shares during the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 87.3% in the first quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,598,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,994,000 after buying an additional 745,087 shares during the last quarter. Omni Partners LLP purchased a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the first quarter valued at $82,324,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 61.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,600,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $195,182,000 after buying an additional 606,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Tiffany & Co. from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Tiffany & Co. in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Tiffany & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.57.

TIF stock opened at $122.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.05, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 3.18. Tiffany & Co. has a one year low of $81.61 and a one year high of $134.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.94.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $747.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.26 million. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.43%. Tiffany & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

