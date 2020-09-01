BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 47.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,902 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,371 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments America Inc. lifted its position in Western Digital by 1.4% in the first quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 17,041 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 0.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 31,715 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 14.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 92,715 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 172.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $59,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,742.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $38.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.20 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.27. Western Digital Corp has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Corp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WDC shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on Western Digital from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Summit Insights downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.17.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

