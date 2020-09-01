BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 11,591 Shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 46.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,591 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,710,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,863,000 after purchasing an additional 100,285 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,823,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,431,000 after purchasing an additional 366,305 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,671,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,861 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Evergy by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,561,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,034,000 after purchasing an additional 544,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Evergy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,350,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,395,000 after purchasing an additional 50,111 shares in the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $53.22 on Tuesday. Evergy has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $76.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.77 and a 200-day moving average of $60.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.49.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.68. Evergy had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.90%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVRG. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Evergy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Evergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

