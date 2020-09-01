BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.16 Million Holdings in Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) by 209.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 504,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341,426 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Aphria worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Aphria by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 167,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 14,121 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Aphria by 1,237.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 27,523 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Aphria by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 15,435 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aphria by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Aphria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 9.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:APHA opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.96. Aphria Inc has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $7.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 54.11 and a beta of 2.19.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aphria in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aphria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Aphria from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.30 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Aphria from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.60.

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

