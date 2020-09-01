Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $2.76 Million Stock Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,507 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 45,261 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,516 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 348.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.76.

Shares of COG stock opened at $18.97 on Tuesday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $22.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average of $18.28.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $332.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 24.69%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

