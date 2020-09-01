Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 87,729 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 49,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

HTA opened at $26.39 on Tuesday. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $34.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.35). Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $178.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HTA. Citigroup boosted their target price on Healthcare Trust Of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Trust Of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.36.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

