Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Waters during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Waters by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Waters during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Waters during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Waters from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Waters from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.22.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $216.26 on Tuesday. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $154.39 and a 52 week high of $245.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.02 and its 200 day moving average is $197.30.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.63. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $519.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.41 million. Research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Oconnell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total value of $6,399,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,285,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael C. Harrington sold 24,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $5,260,200.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,404.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,381 shares of company stock worth $14,280,481 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.