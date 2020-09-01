Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL opened at $327.84 on Tuesday. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $160.35 and a 12 month high of $342.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $314.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.77 and a beta of 0.87.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.78. Pool had a return on equity of 69.72% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.79%.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Joslin sold 265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total value of $82,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,394,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.16, for a total value of $3,101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,289 shares in the company, valued at $21,800,836.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,566 shares of company stock valued at $16,960,536. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on POOL. BidaskClub lowered Pool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pool from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra upped their target price on Pool from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Pool from $202.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.50.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

