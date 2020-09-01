Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 897 Shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,108 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.05% of Aecom worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Aecom by 2,034.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aecom in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aecom in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aecom in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aecom in the first quarter worth about $95,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aecom alerts:

ACM opened at $39.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.20. Aecom has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. Aecom had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Aecom will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Aecom in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Aecom from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Aecom from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Aecom from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Aecom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.44.

In other Aecom news, insider Chuan-Sheng Chiao sold 21,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $832,880.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,214 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,913.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Aecom

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aecom (NYSE:ACM).

Receive News & Ratings for Aecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.