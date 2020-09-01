Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 67.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 17,264 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Trimble were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 32.2% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 54.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Trimble by 34.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Trimble by 126.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 6.8% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRMB shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.11.

TRMB opened at $52.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.66. Trimble Inc has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $53.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $733.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.58 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 14.69%. On average, analysts forecast that Trimble Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 19,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 428,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,704,263.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $199,798.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,016.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,007 shares of company stock valued at $3,586,102. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.