Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 266 Shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in NetEase were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in NetEase by 151.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NetEase by 1.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in NetEase by 4.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in NetEase by 150.6% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in NetEase by 168.0% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. 45.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTES stock opened at $487.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $471.92 and a 200-day moving average of $390.81. NetEase Inc has a 12 month low of $250.37 and a 12 month high of $517.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.75.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $39.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $36.08. NetEase had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Analysts anticipate that NetEase Inc will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NetEase from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on shares of NetEase from $439.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $458.17.

NetEase

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

