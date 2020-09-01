Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Buys Shares of 153 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 153 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 57.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,450.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,703.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.68, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,164.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,516.56. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,495.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $3,675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.