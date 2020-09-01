EULAV Asset Management Decreases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

EULAV Asset Management reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,709 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.4% of EULAV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $43,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Spence Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,259.98.

AMZN stock opened at $3,450.96 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,495.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,164.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,516.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,703.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

