Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.6% of Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $24,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $368,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,986 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,577 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 37.9% during the first quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,834,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN opened at $3,450.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,164.31 and a 200-day moving average of $2,516.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1,703.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.68, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,495.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. China International Capital lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

