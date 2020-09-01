Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is H&H International Investment LLC’s 5th Largest Position

H&H International Investment LLC lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 28,500 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 3.2% of H&H International Investment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. H&H International Investment LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $165,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $55,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 262.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,450.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,703.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.68, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,495.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,164.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,516.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

