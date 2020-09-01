Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is H&H International Investment LLC’s 5th Largest Position

H&H International Investment LLC lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 28,500 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 3.2% of H&H International Investment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. H&H International Investment LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $165,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $55,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 262.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,450.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,703.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.68, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,495.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,164.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,516.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,259.98.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
