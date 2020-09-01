Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,711 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.15% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 459.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after buying an additional 104,607 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,652,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,295,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,452,000 after purchasing an additional 784,779 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,882,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 165,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,257,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period.

Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock opened at $70.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.65. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $38.63 and a one year high of $71.97.

