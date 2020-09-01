Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.75 Million Stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 153,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,364 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $3,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in B&G Foods by 16.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in B&G Foods by 3.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 417,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,184,000 after acquiring an additional 15,443 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in B&G Foods by 71.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 474,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,579,000 after acquiring an additional 198,041 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the first quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the first quarter worth about $1,519,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on B&G Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on B&G Foods in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut B&G Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Shares of BGS stock opened at $31.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.92. B&G Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $31.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $512.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.57 million. As a group, research analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is presently 115.85%.

B&G Foods Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

