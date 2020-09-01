Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $3,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RY. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. 40.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $95.50 to $104.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.77.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $76.12 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $49.55 and a 1 year high of $82.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.50. The firm has a market cap of $109.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.68%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

