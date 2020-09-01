Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter valued at $481,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 509,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,948,000 after acquiring an additional 21,925 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,263,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,162,000 after acquiring an additional 11,344 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark Joseph Nelson sold 25,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.91, for a total value of $3,397,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,024,395.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 221 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $29,583.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,189,352.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,892 shares of company stock valued at $16,197,930. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BYND stock opened at $135.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,183.67 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 4.32. Beyond Meat has a 1-year low of $48.18 and a 1-year high of $172.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.86.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.35 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $123.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.38.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

