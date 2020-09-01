Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 319.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,244 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 15.04% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $3,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JMST. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $7,477,000. FCG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,230,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 639.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 156,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after buying an additional 135,493 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 325.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 144,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after buying an additional 110,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,286,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JMST opened at $51.00 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $49.04 and a one year high of $52.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.75.

