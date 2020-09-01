Brokerages Expect Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) to Post -$0.56 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) to announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.68) and the highest is ($0.45). Axsome Therapeutics also reported earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.34). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.65) to ($2.37). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Axsome Therapeutics.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05.

A number of brokerages have commented on AXSM. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Axsome Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.30.

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $73.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.30, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.84. Axsome Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $109.94. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.77 and a beta of 2.96.

In other news, Director Mark Coleman purchased 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.50 per share, for a total transaction of $51,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nick Pizzie purchased 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.64 per share, with a total value of $59,549.28. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,870.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

