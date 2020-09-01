Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) by 734.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,739 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $3,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 307,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,337,000 after buying an additional 96,980 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 214,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,446,000 after buying an additional 8,724 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter worth $7,869,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 6,193.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,000 after buying an additional 141,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 109.0% during the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 92,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 48,171 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA QEFA opened at $62.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.91 and its 200 day moving average is $58.74. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.34 and a fifty-two week high of $68.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.