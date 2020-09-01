Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.01 Million Stock Position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM) by 308.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,890 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.51% of Sprott Gold Miners ETF worth $4,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SGDM opened at $36.34 on Tuesday. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $13.79 and a 12 month high of $39.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.51 and a 200-day moving average of $28.90.

