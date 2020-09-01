Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 6,070 Shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,070 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $3,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Baidu by 4,692.4% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,361,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $741,956,000 after acquiring an additional 7,207,800 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,226,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,099,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 2,999.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 767,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,961,000 after buying an additional 742,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 30.7% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,355,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $237,391,000 after buying an additional 553,108 shares during the last quarter. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIDU opened at $124.40 on Tuesday. Baidu Inc has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $147.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BIDU shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Baidu from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price target on Baidu from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub lowered Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on Baidu from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BOCOM International upgraded Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.08.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

