Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,440 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCF National Bank grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 217.1% during the second quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 15,014 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 10,279 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 911,279 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $42,347,000 after buying an additional 110,717 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.4% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 46,134 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 81.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 690,869 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $32,105,000 after buying an additional 310,406 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 46.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 181,204 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $8,421,000 after buying an additional 57,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $81,806.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,222.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $54,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,746 shares of company stock worth $788,411. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.14.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $66.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.53.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 19.87%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

