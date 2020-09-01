Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 60.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 103,738 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.60% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth $3,986,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 130,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after acquiring an additional 24,396 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 71,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 12,786 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 37,248 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 53,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 31,737 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PKW opened at $62.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.80. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $70.70.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

