CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 363,761 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 328,136 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in CommVault Systems were worth $14,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 58.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in CommVault Systems during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in CommVault Systems during the first quarter worth about $150,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CommVault Systems during the first quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in CommVault Systems by 28.3% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CommVault Systems stock opened at $43.23 on Tuesday. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.26 and a 12-month high of $51.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 79.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.51.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.35. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $904,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,361,776.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary B. Smith sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $328,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,284,102.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,515,800. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVLT. BidaskClub cut shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of CommVault Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CommVault Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.17.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

