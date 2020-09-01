Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 36,406 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,406 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.07% of Copart worth $13,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPRT. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 52,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,396,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Stony Point Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 99,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,816,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,599,000 after buying an additional 10,936 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,042,000 after buying an additional 52,643 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. 79.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Truist upped their target price on shares of Copart from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.30.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $103.32 on Tuesday. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $104.88. The stock has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.18 and a 200-day moving average of $84.65.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Liaw sold 94,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $7,672,184.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,744,304.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

