Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 36,406 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2020

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,406 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.07% of Copart worth $13,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPRT. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 52,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,396,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Stony Point Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 99,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,816,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,599,000 after buying an additional 10,936 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,042,000 after buying an additional 52,643 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. 79.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Truist upped their target price on shares of Copart from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.30.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $103.32 on Tuesday. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $104.88. The stock has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.18 and a 200-day moving average of $84.65.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Liaw sold 94,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $7,672,184.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,744,304.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT)

