Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 1,187,108 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) by 226.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,710,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,187,108 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $13,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SITC. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 36,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter.

SITC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SITE Centers from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on SITE Centers from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered SITE Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. SITE Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.65.

NASDAQ SITC opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.51. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $15.85.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $98.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.65 million. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

About SITE Centers

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

