Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 182.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531,418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343,358 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.22% of Gentex worth $13,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 174.7% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 2,267.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 1,265.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GNTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Gentex from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gentex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

GNTX opened at $27.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day moving average of $25.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.14. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $31.27.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $229.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.36 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 18.60%. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

