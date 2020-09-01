Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 65.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,857 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $13,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 79.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 31,378 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,492,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,059,000 after buying an additional 84,706 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at about $853,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 100,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares in the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPB opened at $52.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.45. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 46.05%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPB. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Cfra raised shares of Campbell Soup to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.12.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

