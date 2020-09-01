Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 106,270 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.08% of Weyerhaeuser worth $13,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WY opened at $30.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Weyerhaeuser Co has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $31.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 73.93 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.74 and its 200 day moving average is $23.16.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP James A. Kilberg sold 35,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $1,067,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.44.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

