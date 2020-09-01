Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,182,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,576 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 2.57% of Global Medical REIT worth $13,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GMRE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,022,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,593,000 after purchasing an additional 420,388 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 939,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 150,706 shares in the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 100.0% during the first quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 26.6% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 616,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after acquiring an additional 129,359 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 46.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 399,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 126,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Global Medical REIT stock opened at $12.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $599.89 million, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.78. Global Medical REIT Inc has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $15.95.

GMRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

In related news, Director Ronald Marston acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,830 shares in the company, valued at $104,139. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Medical REIT Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.