Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 229,670 Shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,829,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 229,670 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $13,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter worth $53,053,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 9,695,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,583 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,076,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,958,000 after purchasing an additional 601,604 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 1,020.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,396,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915,028 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,668,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,963,000 after purchasing an additional 193,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Retail Properties of America stock opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.26. Retail Properties of America Inc has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $14.30.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.21). Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RPAI shares. TheStreet downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Retail Properties of America from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

