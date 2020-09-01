Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 17,280 Shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 472,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,280 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Wyndham Destinations worth $13,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 278.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wyndham Destinations alerts:

WYND has been the topic of several research reports. Cfra downgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura dropped their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Wyndham Destinations in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Destinations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.51.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 55,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total transaction of $2,072,190.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 741,257 shares in the company, valued at $27,559,935.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $65,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,948.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wyndham Destinations stock opened at $28.99 on Tuesday. Wyndham Destinations has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $53.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.56 and a beta of 1.89.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.41). Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.88 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wyndham Destinations will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Wyndham Destinations’s payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Destinations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Destinations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.