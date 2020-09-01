Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 35,933 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 35,933 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Northern Trust worth $13,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTRS. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 376.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,589,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $119,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,681 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,603,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $271,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,291 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 387.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 857,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,008,000 after acquiring an additional 681,158 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,757,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,658,000 after acquiring an additional 653,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingstown Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,730,000. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.18.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 5,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $424,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $81.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $60.67 and a 12-month high of $110.48. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.79 and its 200-day moving average is $80.63.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

