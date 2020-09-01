American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,070 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.45% of American States Water worth $13,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American States Water by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,547,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,217,000 after acquiring an additional 81,111 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 4.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,186,000 after buying an additional 22,763 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 12.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,058,000 after buying an additional 53,563 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 3.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 289,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,640,000 after buying an additional 10,110 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 5.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,059,000 after buying an additional 12,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $76.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of -0.10. American States Water Co has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $96.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.54.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $121.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. American States Water had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American States Water Co will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This is a boost from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.91%.

AWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of American States Water in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of American States Water from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of American States Water from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.40.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

