Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 15,730 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,730 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $13,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $169.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $141.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.47.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $202.18 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $105.39 and a 1 year high of $204.44. The firm has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $896.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

