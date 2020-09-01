Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 623,564 Shares of Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,865,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623,564 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 1.45% of Colony Credit Real Estate worth $13,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 8.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 24.6% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 7.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 19.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. 32.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CLNC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colony Credit Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Colony Credit Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Colony Credit Real Estate stock opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $817.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $14.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average of $6.63.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Colony Credit Real Estate had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 600.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colony Credit Real Estate Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Colony Credit Real Estate

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

