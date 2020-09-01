Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,270,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,669 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 3.38% of Cars.com worth $13,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Cars.com by 2.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cars.com during the second quarter worth $71,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Cars.com by 70.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,461 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Cars.com by 21.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leap Investments LP acquired a new position in Cars.com during the second quarter worth $369,000. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Cars.com alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum cut Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cars.com has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.46.

NYSE:CARS opened at $8.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Cars.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $13.55.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $102.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.32 million. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 224.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.