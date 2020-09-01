CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 222,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 45,954 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $12,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,263,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $955,474,000 after acquiring an additional 673,551 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,110,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,973,000 after buying an additional 543,744 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,197,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,358,000 after buying an additional 1,557,033 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,773,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,920,000 after buying an additional 20,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,704,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,697,000 after buying an additional 206,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $42,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,428. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $99,443.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,666.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,063 shares of company stock valued at $191,223. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CMS opened at $60.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.72 and a 200-day moving average of $60.15. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.21. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $46.03 and a 1-year high of $69.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.46%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.61.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

