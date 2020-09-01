Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 34,480 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,535 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 34,480 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $12,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,371,524 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $865,179,000 after purchasing an additional 287,233 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 142.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,249,757 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $860,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,914,610 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,950,074 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $634,930,000 after acquiring an additional 544,041 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 259.5% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,125,343 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $506,648,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 4.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,034,931 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $426,184,000 after acquiring an additional 404,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LVS. Citigroup decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.68.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $50.71 on Tuesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $74.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.84 and a beta of 1.53.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The casino operator reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $98.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.91 million. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

