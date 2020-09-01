Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 15,370 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15,370 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Curtiss-Wright worth $12,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CW shares. ValuEngine cut Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.25.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $102.32 on Tuesday. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $149.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $550.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.