Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 276,195 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) by 679.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 316,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 276,195 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.39% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $12,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHCT shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.57.

Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $46.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.96. Community Healthcare Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $52.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.52 and a beta of 0.64.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.30). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 19.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.423 per share. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.48%.

Community Healthcare Trust Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

