Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 41,987 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 64.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,286 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,987 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.11% of MicroStrategy worth $12,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSTR. Citigroup raised their price objective on MicroStrategy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $144.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.83 and a beta of 0.59. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.03 and its 200-day moving average is $125.09.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $110.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.23 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 5.45%. Research analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

