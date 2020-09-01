Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 75,563 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) by 5.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,365,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,563 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $12,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 261.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $82,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 51.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 26.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.81.

NYSE:XHR opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $22.39. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.52). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $14.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

