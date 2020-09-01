Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) Stock Holdings Raised by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 342,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,739 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.68% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $12,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 101,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter.

PBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.14.

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $36.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.10 and a 200-day moving average of $38.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.78. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $46.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.27 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

