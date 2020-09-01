TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,015 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $12,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the first quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 727.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 666.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4,506.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 5,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $748,022.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $5,843,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,858 shares of company stock worth $20,736,546. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TTWO shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub cut TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Nomura increased their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $120.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.54.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $171.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.52. The firm has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.61. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $180.61.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.44 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

