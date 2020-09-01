Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 54,620 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 54,620 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.08% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $12,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MXIM shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Maxim Group lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.24.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Edwin Medlin sold 12,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total transaction of $887,451.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,312 shares of company stock worth $8,029,985. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $68.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.54. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.93 and a 12 month high of $73.52.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $545.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.66 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 29.88%. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is 84.96%.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

