Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.04 Million Stock Position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 8.0% in the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 11,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Corteva by 49.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 780,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,898,000 after acquiring an additional 256,692 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Corteva in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,684,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 11.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

CTVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Corteva from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. CSFB reduced their price objective on Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.53.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $28.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93. Corteva has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $32.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 3.68%. Analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

In other news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory R. Page bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.30 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,677.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 9,010 shares of company stock worth $227,172 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.